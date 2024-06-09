Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $231.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $256.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.56.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $173.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.