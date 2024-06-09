Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. 6,722,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,802,464. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

