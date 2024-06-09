Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

