Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is XML Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.85. 292,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,306. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $553.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

