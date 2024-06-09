Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s 3rd Largest Position

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 8.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $61,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,623. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

