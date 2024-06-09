Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,763,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.