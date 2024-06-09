Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires Shares of 131,873 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,240,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IEFA stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

