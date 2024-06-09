Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Boosts Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BP shares. StockNews.com raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

