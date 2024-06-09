Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 645,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,740,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,061,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 272,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,996,000 after buying an additional 78,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

