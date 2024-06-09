Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $12.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 241.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

