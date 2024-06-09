Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

