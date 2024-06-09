Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 125 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

