Velas Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Velas has a total market cap of $33.82 million and $694,823.43 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,599,419,513 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.