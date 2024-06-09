Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Acquires 279,628 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 5.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $259,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,058 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $180.81 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

