Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases 3,245 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 405.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

