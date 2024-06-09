Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $167.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

