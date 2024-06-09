Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 342,492 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 395.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $35,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after acquiring an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Popular by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 478,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,184,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. 156,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $93.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

