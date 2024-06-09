Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,410,689 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,689 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AES worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AES. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

