Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 293.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,749 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Flowers Foods worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Barclays PLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 18.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. 759,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods



Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

