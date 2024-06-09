Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Primoris Services worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 585,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $529,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $529,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,249 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 635,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.