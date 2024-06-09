Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

