Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $168.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

