Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,661 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

