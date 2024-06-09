Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,998 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LQD opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

