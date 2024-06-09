Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,069 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

