Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

DFAE opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

