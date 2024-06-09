Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $118.92 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

