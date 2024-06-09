Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.04. The stock had a trading volume of 944,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,347. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $323.02 and a 12-month high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

