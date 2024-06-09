Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $16.84 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,000. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.8% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87,594 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $80.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.