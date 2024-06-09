Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $26.57 Million in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,572,000. uniQure comprises 2.8% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 8.21% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 667.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in uniQure by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,319 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,541 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.33 on Friday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $258.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

