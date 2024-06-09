Vestal Point Capital LP Invests $476,000 in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 0.38% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $2.95 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

