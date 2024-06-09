Vestal Point Capital LP Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000. Aerovate Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 1.45% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,357,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $334,478.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,147 shares of company stock worth $2,596,267. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

