Vestal Point Capital LP Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,325,000. Soleno Therapeutics makes up about 5.5% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vestal Point Capital LP owned 4.26% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,563,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,857,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,039,000 after purchasing an additional 564,242 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,919,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $45.56 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

Insider Activity

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $91,692.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,265.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

