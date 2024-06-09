Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.55.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

