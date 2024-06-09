Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $55.50 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $490.69 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

