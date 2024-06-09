Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 26,991 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 104.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $251.01 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.25.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

