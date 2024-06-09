Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 65,113 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,113 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 2.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Elevance Health worth $181,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after purchasing an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

ELV opened at $538.94 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

