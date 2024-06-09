Vulcan Value Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,015 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $82,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $231.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

