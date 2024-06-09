Waddell & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

