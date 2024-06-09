Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Amcor by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

