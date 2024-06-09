Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.10 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.10 million and $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,048,989 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

