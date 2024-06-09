Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

AVTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,147 shares of company stock worth $2,596,267 in the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

