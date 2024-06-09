Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $125.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,257,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

