Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

