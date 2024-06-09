Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

