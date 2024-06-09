West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.89

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $33.48. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 1,070 shares trading hands.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $281.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
Featured Stories
