West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.89

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $33.48. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 1,070 shares trading hands.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $281.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. West Coast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

