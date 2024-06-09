Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

