WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.14.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,140 shares of company stock valued at $880,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in WEX by 2,524.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

