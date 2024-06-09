Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $20.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,600.16. 292,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,573.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,606.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

