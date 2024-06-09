Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The company has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

